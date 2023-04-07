The best podcast on the Italian language 🎙🇮🇹
April 7, 2023

La Pasqua in Italia - Episodio speciale

La Pasqua in Italia - Episodio speciale
Season 3 Cibo Cultura

Episodio speciale di Italiano ON-Air dedicato alla Pasqua. Una puntata a più voci, per sapere come si trascorrono in Italia le vacanze di Pasqua... sarà vero il detto: "A Natale con i tuoi, a Pasqua con chi vuoi"? Scopriamolo insieme a Katia e ai suoi ospiti: Chiara Avidano, Alice, Alessandra, Chiara Poggi, Raimondo, Wolfango, Silvia e Alessio!

Italiano ON-Air torna il 19 aprile per la 4° stagione!

Segui il nostro podcast sulla lingua italiana "Italiano ON-Air" su: https://podcast.scuolaleonardo.com (dove trovi anche la trascrizione dell'episodio)
oppure sulle principali piattaforme di podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcast

Per informazioni sui corsi della Scuola Leonardo da Vinci:  www.scuolaleonardo.com

----------- ENGLISH ------------

Special episode of Italiano ON-Air dedicated to Easter. Discover how Italians spend the Easter holidays. Is the saying: "At Christmas with your parents, at Easter with whoever you want" true? Let's find out with Katia and her guests: Chiara Avidano, Alice, Alessandra, Chiara Poggi, Raimondo, Wolfango, Silvia, and Alessio!

And remember that Italian ON-Air returns on April 19 for the 4th season

Follow our podcast on the Italian language "Italiano ON-Air"  by Scuola Leonardo da Vinci: https://podcast.scuolaleonardo.com (where you can find the transcript of the episode) or on the leading podcast platforms:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcast

For information on the Scuola Leonardo da Vinci courses:  www.scuolaleonardo.com