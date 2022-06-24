The best podcast on the Italian language 🎙🇮🇹

Great opportunity to learn new words and to keep training the language with fun!

  • w.poggi
  • June 24, 2022

Keeping up on track with the Italian language and not only. Food, fashion, art, culture, music, curiosities and much more.

  • sanda.stevanovic
  • June 16, 2022

Argomenti interessanti e puntate molto divertenti!

  • MartiMarti
  • June 14, 2022

Molto utile!

  • katia86371
  • June 13, 2022

I love it!

  • guido.poggi
  • June 12, 2022

Excellent and fun

  • Luana
  • June 12, 2022

All subject is so interesting and happy to listen to the program every week. It's useful to know the latest news in Italy and the cultural episode. In the end of each program we can find the helpful learning of Italian idioms. I am expecting the next podcast.

  • infojp
  • June 12, 2022