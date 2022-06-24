Great opportunity to learn new words and to keep training the language with fun!
w.poggi
June 24, 2022
Keeping up on track with the Italian language and not only. Food, fashion, art, culture, music, curiosities and much more.
sanda.stevanovic
June 16, 2022
Argomenti interessanti e puntate molto divertenti!
MartiMarti
June 14, 2022
Molto utile!
katia86371
June 13, 2022
I love it!
guido.poggi
June 12, 2022
Excellent and fun
Luana
June 12, 2022
All subject is so interesting and happy to listen to the program every week. It's useful to know the latest news in Italy and the cultural episode. In the end of each program we can find the helpful learning of Italian idioms. I am expecting the next podcast.